Income Tax raids Tamil Nadu CS Rama Mohana Rao

In a shocking development, Income Tax officials today raided the house of Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao in Chennai.

According to sources, the raids were conducted at seven places, including the residence of Rao at Anna Nagar in the city.

In May this year, in a major shuffle of senior bureaucrats after the AIADMK assumed power for the second consecutive term, the Tamil Nadu government transferred K Gnanadesikan and posted Rama Mohana Rao as Chief Secretary.

A statement had said Rao would also hold full additional charge of Vigilance Comissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

Gnanadesikan was appointed as the chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), according to a GO of the Public Department.

The 58-year-old Rao was earlier Additional Chief Secretary / Secretary-I to the Chief Minister before he was named as the chief secretary. He was a 1985 batch officer.

Only recently, the Income Tax officials raided contractor Sekar Reddy and a jeweller, it may be recalled.