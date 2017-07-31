Important details about Simbu’s next movie

Silambarasan aka Simbu aka STR has announced his next film after the debacle of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan.

“kettavan kettidil kittidum rajayogam A #SilambarasanTRFilm #YSRmusical @thisisysr “Fall seven times, stand up eight” tittle&details soon.” he posted on his microblogging page.

He added, “NO songs NO interval use the restroom, get your drinks&popcorn before the show.Witness the unwitnessed #SEP2017 release #SilambarasanTRFilm.”

His close friend Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film, which is being directed by Simbu himself.

There is a buzz that the actor is reviving his dropped project Kettavan, but we have to wait for the official confirmation.

It is to be noted that his much hyped recent release Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan turned out to be a disaster at the box office.