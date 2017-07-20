Imman parts ways with Prabhu Solomon

Music composer D Imman and director Prabhu Solomon were one of the super hit combos of Tamil cinema in the recent times.

All their ventures, from Mynaa to Thodari, turned out to be musical hits. However, the combo seems to be not continuing, as Nivas Prasanna is said to be scoring music for Kumki 2.

Thegidi fame Nivas will be working with Prabhu Solomon for the first time and Kumki 2 will be his fourth movie after Thegidi, Sethupathi and Zero, reports said.

While Kumki marked the debut of Vikram Prabhu and it was the second movie for Lakshmi Menon, Kumki 2 will have debutantes playing the lead role, it is learnt.