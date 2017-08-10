Illegal gun sale in Chennai: 4-member gang arrested at Triplicane

The Chennai city police rounded up a four-member gang which was staying in a hotel at Triplicane, and seized gun, bullets and other things.

The Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) received a tip-off about an alleged illegal gun trade in the city.

Following this, the police busted the gang involved in illegal gun sale on Wallajah Road and arrested four persons, and also seized a 7.65 mm pistol. The police have launched a manhunt for the main dealer and an advocate who acted as a mediator.

Upon investigation, the four accused confessed that they were planning to sell the pistol and the ammunition to a customer.

A case has been registered and the police are trying to find out if the men belong to any particular notorious gang. They are also investigating to find the person who had ordered the gun from the gang.

Murugan, 52, a DMK functionary of Anna Nagar, Kumar, 52, and Prakash, 32, of Madhuranthagam and Gopinath, 25, of Thiru Vi. Ka Nagar were the arrested.

The accused were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.