Huma in Chennai for Kaala shoot

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is playing the heroine of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala, has come to Chennai to shoot for the movie.

The actress, who took part in an awards show in New York last weekend, flew to Mumbai on Wednesday, and from there, she reached Chennai on Friday, sources said.

Kaala reunites Rajinikanth and Kabali director Pa Ranjith. The film, which also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal, is being bankrolled by actor-producer Dhanush.

Santhosh Narayanan takes care of the songs and background score of the film, in which Rajinikanth plays a gangster.

Recently, Huma Qureshi posted a pic of the scene paper on Instagram and revealed that her character in Kaala is Zareena.

“Prep mode on ‘Kaala’. Slowly becoming Zareena. Working hard. Blessed,” Huma posted on her microblogging page.

Also, she posted a picture of the script book, which says ‘Kaala leaves with Beemji on the bike. Zareena stands there looking at him.”