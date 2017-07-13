Hindustan University in association with American Society for Public Administration (ASPA), USA conducts the 6th International Young Scholars Workshop.

– Inaugurates KCG Verghese, Higher Education, Leadership and Management Center (HELM)

Chennai, 12th July 2017: Hindustan University in Association with the American Society for Public Administration (ASPA), USA today inaugurated the 6th International Young Scholars Workshop at the University Campus. . More than 20 American scholars from 14 universities overseas, 10 mentors from US and India, and 10 selected young scholars from India were part of the event.

As part of this event, Hindustan University also Inaugurated the Dr. KCG Verghese, Higher Education, Leadership and Management Centre (HELM). This centre of Excellence (HELM) aims to shape the future of Higher Education Institutions across the globe through continual innovation in Education and Leadership and Management, Research and Contribution to society.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Workshop and HELM Centre of Excellence, Dr. Ved Prakash, Former Chairman, UGC, emphasized the need for addressing the issues and challenges in Higher Education.

Ms. Janice Lachance, JD, President ASPA deliberated on ASPA and its objectives. Dr. S. Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor, Hindustan University spoke about the importance of collaboration with institutions overseas and the applauded the combined effort of hosting an international workshop related to the challenges in Higher Education

Mr. William P. Shields, Jr. Executive Director, ASPA released the International Young Scholars Workshop proceedings comprising selected papers of the young scholars who were selected for presentation and mentored by senior scholars.

Mr. Ashok Verghese, Director, Hindustan University in his felicitation Address said he was proud that Hindustan University has taken the initiative to establish one more centre of excellence in addition to the 14 centres of excellence already functioning in the Institution. He further added that this centre has chartered objectives to address the Higher education, Leadership and Management challenges providing a platform for exchange of ideas for all stakeholders and to network with professionals across the world to enhance mobility and sharing of knowledge.

On the occasion an MOU was also signed between Hindustan University and American Society for Public Administration (ASPA), USA for establishing future collaborations in this area.

