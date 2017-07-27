Hindustan Group of Institutions to recognise 50 eminent personalities for their contributions to society as part of their Golden Jubilee Celebrations

– Awards Ceremony to recognise individual contributions to society to be held on the 29th July 2017 –

Chennai, 27th July 2017: Hindustan Group of Institutions, one of the eminent institutions in the forefront of providing quality higher education in the country will recognise 50 eminent personalities across various fields for their contribution to the betterment of the society. This is being instituted through an awards ceremony that will recognize the eminent personalities in the presence of dignitaries such as Prof. K.V Thomas, Member of Parliament (LokSabha), Former Minister of Food & Civil Supplies, Govt. of India and Hon’ble Justice, Dr P. Jothimani, Judicial Member, Green Board of India.

As part of its Golden Jubilee Celebrations the group has instituted Awards in the Name of its Founder, Late. Dr. KCG Verghese Excellence Awards, who’s founding vision of ‘Making every man a Success & no man and failure, has steered the group to its current position of providing quality education to students from diverse backgrounds from across India and Abroad.

Referring to the Awards, Dr. Elizabeth Verghese, Chairperson, Hindustan Group of Institutions, said, “It’s a great honour for us to institute these awards in the name of our Founder, Late. Dr. KCG Verghese, whose vision has raised our institutions to such great heights. With the view of commemorating our Founders Vision and on the occasion of 50th Anniversary of the group, we are pleased to recognise and honour 50 eminent personalities who’s contribution to the society has made a difference in all our lives.

The Group will present Awards across Various Categories such as Life Time Achievement ,Research, Academics, Corporate, Women, Sports, Youth & Community .

Through its various Institutions, Hindustan Group of Institutions has the distinction of being the pioneer in offering Aeronautical & Aviation training in the country. Besides this, the group offers Arts and Sciences, Polytechnic, Airline Pilot Training & K12 Education. Over the years the Hindustan Group has empowered hundreds of students now placed in top Government positions and Key Management positions across top corporates across the world.

The Group Institutions include – Hindustan University, Hindustan Arts & Science College, KCG College of Technology, Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology, Hindustan First Grade College, Orient Flights & civil Aviation Academy,Hindustan International Schools.

Hindustan University the flagship institution of the group has the distinction of being one of the first few universities in India to be accredited QS 3 stars rating. QS Stars is a rating system which allows students to get a wider picture of an institution’s qualities, looking at everything from the employability of graduates, to sports facilities and community engagement.

Today, Hindustan Institution of Technology and Science is one of the most sought after engineering institutions in India. Reputed for its highly qualified and experienced faculty and excellent infrastructure for curricular and extracurricular activities, the university has maintained and enviable academic excellence right from its inception. This is further exemplified by Government Endowments for high quality education and standards which is evident through the NAAC & NBA accreditation which the institution has received.

Some key personalities will be given The Life Time Achivement Award are :

Dr. Arun Kumar Bhaduri Distinguished Scientist & Director Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research(IGCAR) Chennai

Dr. P. Sivakumar Distinguished Scientist & Director, Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE) Chennai

Prof. Ved Prakash Former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India Noida

Some of the Recipients of the awards across othe catogories includes:

Dr. Indrani Karunasagar Professor & Head Director UNESCO CENTRE for Marine Biotechnology

Prof. J. Philip President Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship Bangalore

Mr. Akkineni Ramesh Prasad MD, LV Prasad Film & TV Academy

Mr. Akinori Urakawa President & CEO YASKAWA India Private Limited

Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya Chair-Managing Director, State Bank of India

Ms. Rekha Rangarajan Director, Data Patterns India Limited

Ms. Anju Bobby George Won Bronze medal in Long Jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris She was presented the Arjuna Award in 2002

Ms. Aishwarya Manivannan Freelance Designer, Artist, Winner of Educator Design Excellence Award and Academic Excellence Award

Mr. Rifath Shaarook Lead Scientist, Space Kidz Program Tanishq Dwivedi, Yagna Sai, Mohammed Abdul Kashif AeroSpace Final Year, Hidustan University