Heartbeats Germany Press Release

HEARTBEATS
Heartbeats , the Hollywood dance movie directed by Duane Adler
with Amitash Pradhan and Krystal Ellsworth in the lead roles is due
for release In Germany on 10 th August 2017 in over 150 screens.
Amitash Pradhan and Krystal Ellsworth will be attending the Red
Carpet screening of the film in Berlin on 9 th August 2017. The movie
releases on 10 th August thereafter through Capelight Pictures which
is a Berlin based independent film distributor. The movie has created
a lot of buzz in Germany and the official trailer has crossed 2.2
million views. The distributors have lined up an elaborate red carpet
event along with contests on Facebook to promote the film.
Heartbeats has had a successful stint in the Middle East and South
Africa in the months of May and June this year. It is slated to release
in India, Us and UK in the coming months.
Duane Adler is an American screenwriter, director, and producer.
He is best known for his work on romantic dance films, Step Up 1 &
2, (the highest grossing dance franchise in the world) Save the Last
Dance and Make Your Move.
Amitash of Chennai is the first actor from South India to play a
lead role in a Hollywood film, after his debut as the antagonist in
the blockbuster Velaiyilla Pattadhari (VIP). Heartbeats is a
‘Hollywood meets Bollywood’ genre movie and required intensive
dance movements for which he got trained under Emmy award
winner Tessandra Chavez for the hip-hop style and Shampa
Gopikrishna for the Indian moves.
Chennai and India’s leading cinematographer Ravi Varman has shot
the film, making his debut into Hollywood. Ravi Varman has had a
string of popular releases like Ram Leela, Barfi, Tamasha, Jagga
Jasoos and the recent Mani Ratnam film Kaatru Veliyidai.
Jay Z’s Roc Nation is producing the soundtrack’s original
songs alongside composer Gingger Shankar, an Oscar
nominee for The Passion Of The Christ. The soundtrack will
feature traditional and current Indian music and American hip-
hop and R&B.
Heartbeats has been produced by Das Films, Myriad Pictures and
Bowery Hills Entertainment. The film is co-financed by Dance
Network.