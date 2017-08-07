Heartbeats Germany Press Release

HEARTBEATS

Heartbeats , the Hollywood dance movie directed by Duane Adler

with Amitash Pradhan and Krystal Ellsworth in the lead roles is due

for release In Germany on 10 th August 2017 in over 150 screens.

Amitash Pradhan and Krystal Ellsworth will be attending the Red

Carpet screening of the film in Berlin on 9 th August 2017. The movie

releases on 10 th August thereafter through Capelight Pictures which

is a Berlin based independent film distributor. The movie has created

a lot of buzz in Germany and the official trailer has crossed 2.2

million views. The distributors have lined up an elaborate red carpet

event along with contests on Facebook to promote the film.

Heartbeats has had a successful stint in the Middle East and South

Africa in the months of May and June this year. It is slated to release

in India, Us and UK in the coming months.

Duane Adler is an American screenwriter, director, and producer.

He is best known for his work on romantic dance films, Step Up 1 &

2, (the highest grossing dance franchise in the world) Save the Last

Dance and Make Your Move.

Amitash of Chennai is the first actor from South India to play a

lead role in a Hollywood film, after his debut as the antagonist in

the blockbuster Velaiyilla Pattadhari (VIP). Heartbeats is a

‘Hollywood meets Bollywood’ genre movie and required intensive

dance movements for which he got trained under Emmy award

winner Tessandra Chavez for the hip-hop style and Shampa

Gopikrishna for the Indian moves.

Chennai and India’s leading cinematographer Ravi Varman has shot

the film, making his debut into Hollywood. Ravi Varman has had a

string of popular releases like Ram Leela, Barfi, Tamasha, Jagga

Jasoos and the recent Mani Ratnam film Kaatru Veliyidai.

Jay Z’s Roc Nation is producing the soundtrack’s original

songs alongside composer Gingger Shankar, an Oscar

nominee for The Passion Of The Christ. The soundtrack will

feature traditional and current Indian music and American hip-

hop and R&B.

Heartbeats has been produced by Das Films, Myriad Pictures and

Bowery Hills Entertainment. The film is co-financed by Dance

Network.