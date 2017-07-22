HC wants SEC to conduct civic polls by August end

The Madras High Court has asked the State Election Commission (SEC) about the possibility of holding local body polls before the end of August.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M. Sundar wanted to known this when it was hearing a batch of petitions and an appeal filed by the SEC, challenging the direction of a single judge to hold local body elections.

“Why can’t you try to complete the election process by the end of August,” the first bench, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar asked counsel for SEC.

“It is for the bench to decide on the directions which have to be implemented and which need not be, and then the Commission will be able to decide the future course of action,” the court said.

To this, senior counsel B. Kumar for the SEC said, “It is impracticable to implement certain directions of the single judge. ”

Nine directions were issued by Justice Kirubakaran while cancelling the election notification dated September 26 2016, citing non-compliance with the Tamil Nadu panchayat (Elections) Rules, 1995.