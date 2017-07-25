HC sets deadline for FERA trial against TTV Dhinakaran

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the trial court to conclude the main proceedings in a FERA case against AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran within a period of three months.

In his order, Justice MS Ramesh observed, “The allegations levelled against the petitioner are of serious in nature and in order to secure the ends of justice, a speedy trial is undoubtedly warranted in the present case.

In view of the same, the learned Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate(E.O.II),Egmore, Chennai is directed to conclude the main proceedings, within a period of three months from the date of receipt of this order and if need be, on day-to-day basis.”

Justice M S Ramesh also set aside the charges framed against Dhinakaran by the special court on April 19 and directed the trial court to re-do the process after granting adequate time to the accused to submit his objections and to complete the trial within three months.

The judge asked the trial court to hear Dhinakaran’s arguments and gave the AIADMK (Amma) leader just “one working day” to put forth his argument against framing of charges in the case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Permitting Dhinakaran’s counsel to put forth his arguments afresh on the charges framed, the judge said the exercise should be completed within one working day before July 31. “The ACMM — Economic Offences-II should endeavour to complete the proceedings within the time limit prescribed herein — three months,” the judge said.