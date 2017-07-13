HC quashes defamation case against 8 Tamil actors

The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed criminal defamation proceedings initiated against eight Tamil actors, including Suriya and Sarathkumar, pending in the file of a trial court in the Nilgiris.

Justice M V Muralidharan scrapped the defamation case against the actiors on a petition by them seeking quashing of the case filed on a complaint by a journalist accusing them of making defamatory statements against scribes in October 2009.

Actors Suriya, Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Sripriya, Vijaykumar, Vivek and Arun Vijay and actor-cum-director Cheran are the eight film personalities who were facing the defamation case.

The issue pertains to a complaint filed by Rozario Maria Soosai of Udhagamandalam against the eight actors under Section 499 (criminal defamation) of the IPC for allegedly making statements degrading the reputation of a leading Tamil news daily and a journalist attached to it on October 7, 2009, during a meeting of the South Indian Film Artistes Association.

In May this year, the high court had stayed the non- bailable warrants against the actors for failure to appear before the lower court.

It all started in 2009 with the arrest of an actress by the anti-vice squad police in Chennai. Tamil daily Dinamalar then carried an article naming actors involved in prostitution and even mentioning their price tag, outraging the entire film fraternity.