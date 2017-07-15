HC quashes 85% medical seats quota for state board students, TN to appeal

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed the government order notified by the State providing 85% reservation for students from State Board in admissions to UG medical courses under State quota.

The Tamil Nadu government will appeal against the order. State health minister C Vijayabaskar said the government would appeal against the single judge order .

Hearing a petition filed by a CBSE student, Justice K Ravichandra Baabu quashed the GO pointing out that the reservations for state board students are in violation of the Medical Council of Indian rules.

He also held that the reservation indirectly meddled with the object and process of the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) and compromised on merits of selection.

The judge directed authorities to prepare a fresh merit list and conduct the counselling for admissions accordingly.

He had on July 11 reserved orders on the petitions by Darnish Kumar, a student represented by his parents, and two others and ordered status quo on the admission process till the adjudication of the matter.