HC dismisses Radikaa’s application with Rs 2 lakh costs

The Madras High Court has dismissed with exemplary costs of ₹2 lakh, applications filed by actor Radikaa Sarathkumar and two others seeking to reject the suit filed by a Chennai-based film financing company for the recovery of a ₹2.5 crore loan.

While making absolute the interim order dated May 25, Justice V. Parthiban dismissed the applications “as devoid of substance and merit”, with costs of Rs two lakh payable to the plaintiff M/s Radiance Media P. Ltd on or before August 15.

The judge dismissed four applications filed by Radikaa, and her husband and actor R. Sarathkumar and their partners in Magic Frames as devoid of substance and merit.

The amount of ₹2 lakh is to be paid by them to Radiance Media, which had lent them money for producing a Tamil film, on or before August 15, 2017.

The court in its interim order had restrained the petitioner from selling her (mortgaged) properties in settling her loan of over Rs three crore.

Radikaa had filed applications for a direction to vacate the interim order and to stay further proceedings on the civil suit filed by M/s Radiance Media P. Ltd pending disposal of the application to treat the suit as an ordinary one and to reject the plaint, or in the alternative to dismiss the suit as not maintainable.