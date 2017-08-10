Harassment of woman journo: Cops file case, Vijay warns fans

Finally, after the police filed a case in connection with the online abuse of a woman journalist by his fans and DMK working president M K Stalin condemned the latter’s act, Vijay has issued a statement, asking his fans to maintain dignity.

“I respect women a lot in the society. Anyone has the liberty to criticise any film. It is my opinion that women should not be verbally abused or badmouthed for any reason,” he said.

The ‘Ilaya Thalapathi’ added: Everyone should worship womanhood. I request not to post wrong messages in the social media, with an intention to hurt someone.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cyber Crime Branch of the Chennai police lodged an FIR against four anonymous Twitter handles and others for the sexual harassment and abuse of TNM Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran on Twitter.

The FIR was lodged after Dhanya was abused by persons who are allegedly fans of Vijay.

Dhanya Rajendran had taken to social media to say this: “Jab Harry Met Sejal” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma was even worse than Vijay’s Sura,” because apparently she stayed on until the interval for Sura.

Soon after, Vijay fans unleashed hell on the journalist. “We are adopting conventional methods to trace these people. Some have also deleted their accounts” stated a senior police official.