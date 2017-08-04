Happy New Year Short Film Press Release

An interestingly well presented Short film is sure to reach and liked by its audience, which will in turn create bigger oppurtunities for the actors and technicians involved in the short film. ‘Happy New Year’ is a 35 min short film. Actor Vijjith who had acted as hero in many films has directed, produced and has done the lead role in this romance-action film. Speaking about this, Vijjith says, ” ‘Happy new year’ is about a guy and a girl who work in the same office and live in the same colony and have liking towards each other but find it hard to express it. The movie starts at 12pm on a December 31st and ends at 12am on Jan 1 st. What happens in these 12 hours of the new year’s eve forms the crux. The movie will have love, romance, emotions, action and timely twists. Akshara Sudhakar Reddy, who is a former Miss South India has played the female lead. ‘Bairava’ fame Thavasi Raj has choreographed the stunts for ‘Happy new year’. Music is done by Mustan Khader and the cinematography is done by Rajesh Narayanan. Vithu Jeeva is the editor. The stunt sequences and the climax portions will be the highlight of the movie a part from the cute love scenes. We have also planned two sequels for this short film namely ‘Happy Valentines day’ and ‘Happy Diwali’ with the same team and the scripts for these sequels are ready too . These songs and the title Happy new year , we guess will stay long in the memory of people symbolising the respective dates of significance ” says Vijjith with confidence.

