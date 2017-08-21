Grand audio launch of Mersal, Vijay asks fans to ignore negativity

It was a grand show at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday evening, to launch the audio of Mersal, the Vijay-Atlee-Rahman project.

In his address, the ‘Thalapathy’ said, “Mersal is special for me. I admire director Atlee’s confidence and his ability to execute things.”

“I’ve given hits and blockbusters but what I’ve truly earned is my fans,” he said, adding, “Ignore all negativity. The two things that decide a person’s fate are: his determination when he has nothing, and his attitude when he has everything.”

Speaking on the occasion, director Sundar C said, “I’m actually jealous about Atlee. It took me 25 years to work with A.R.Rahman, but he did it in a very short time, in his third film.”

He added: “Vijay is one of the main reasons for Sanghamitra to happen. The core idea for Sangamithra struck when I went to narrate a story to Vijay. He had asked me to develop the script and it took a totally different shape now.”

Rahman, who performed a few numberrs, said, “These are a new generation of fans. I wish every one of you aspire for all the things we’ve written in the ‘Aalaporan’ song, be it humility or the way you treat women.”