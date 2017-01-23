Governor hails Jallikattu protests

The Tamil Nadu Assembly’s first session of 2017 commenced today with the governor’s speech.

“A bill to replace the ordinance amending the relevant provision of the Prevention of Cruelty Animals Act (PCA), 1960” was one among the various other topics that the governor spoke about.

He also appreciated the solidarity showed by the people of the state to conduct Jallikattu. The governor who reached at 9.55 am started his speech at 10 am.

The session commenced with a solemn and sombre note in the aftermath of the sudden and sad demise of the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa during which the governor praised her efforts to make the state numero uno with the ‘Tamilnadu vision 2023’ .

The governor greeted and wished Chief minister and the other ministers for the new government and to keep the high momentum of development of state.

In his speech , Vidyasagar Rao urged the Central government to sanction the Rs 20,600.37 crore towards the permanent restoration works after the Vardah devastation.