Governor, CM, Karunanidhi extend Christmas greetings

Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, chief minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M Karunanidhi, DMDK supremo Vijayakanth and other leaders have conveyed their Christmas greetings.

In a statement, Rao said, “the birth of Lord Jesus Christ signifies removal of evil, reminds us of our duty to help those in distress and share the sufferings of our brethren. Let us resolve to promote love, compassion and peace to build a harmonious world.

He added: “I wish all my Christian Brethren a Happy and Merry Christmas.”

The Chief Minister has asked everyone to follow in the footsteps of Christ and adopt the morals he preached, such as sacrifice, love, affection, peace, simplicity and empathy, to lead a prosperous life.

He highlighted the subsidy of Rs 20,000 provided for Christians who take up the journey to Jerusalem from the State which was the first-of-its-kind scheme proposed in any State in the country, by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

As many as 2,340 Christians from across the State have so far benefitted from this scheme, the Chief Minister said.