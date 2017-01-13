Governor, CM convey Pongal greetings

Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, chief minister O Panneerselvam and other leaders today conveyed their Pongal greetings.

In a statement, Rao said, “The Harvest festival – Pongal brings new hope to the farmers marking the end of the winter season and the beginning of the Tamil month ‘Thai’ making the way for progress.”

He added: “On the joyous occasion of Pongal and Sankranthi, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people. It is time to share the experience and expertise in farming, to enhance knowledge using satellite imaging to increase agriculture production and to build an inclusive, digital and a productive India.”

Panneerselvam listed out the various welfare measures for farmers that were announced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

“The slew of schemes, including farmers’ safety scheme, drip irrigation supplying devices at subsidised cost for small-scale farmers, farmer centres and distributing Amma seeds, helped the State reach new heights,” he said.

This government will strive to help in the betterment of farmers’ lives by following the path shown by Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister said in his greetings, he added.