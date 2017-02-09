Governor in Chennai today, all eyes on Raj Bhavan

Amid the ongoing political drama in Tamil Nadu, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao would be reaching here today.

While AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala claimed an overwhelming majority of party MLAs, rebellious chief minister O Panneerselvam too has claimed he has their backing.

The Sasikala camp, which claimed the support of the majority of MLAs, late on Wednesday herded its legislators, numbering over 125, to a luxury resort near Marakkanam, 120 km from Chennai.

Hence, Rao is expected to take a call.

Panneerselvam declared that he would prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly. Though popular sentiment appeared to be in his favour, as on Wednesday he found the backing of only five legislators, a Rajya Sabha MP and some former ministers and functionaries.

After Panneerselvam’s midnight rebellion, Sasikala called a meeting of party MLAs at the AIADMK headquarters in a show of strength this morning and later herded them in buses to undisclosed destination in a bid to keep the flock together.