Governor in Chennai; Sasikala and OPS to meet him

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who had kept away from Chennai for the last three days amid a bitter war of words between AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, reached the state capital this afternoon.

According to sources, he has given appointments to Panneerselvam at 5.30 pm and to Sasikala at 7.30 pm. Both sides are expected to show their strength before the governor.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam said today that party legislators will have the chance to vote as per their conscience and he would be able to prove his majority.

Intensifying the attack on Sasikala, Panneerselvam today claimed she had apologised through a letter to Jayalalithaa while being readmitted to the party after being expelled in 2011.

Reading out the letter, purportedly written by Sasikala, amid a huge crowd, Panneerselvam said Sasikala had been dismissed from AIADMK by Jayalalithaa for alleged anti-party activities, and she had also reportedly left Poes Garden, Jayalalithaa’s residence.