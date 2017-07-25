More good news for Suriya fans

Close on the heels of releasing the first look stills of Thaana Serndha Koottam, makers of the Suriya starrer are now getting ready to unveil a single from the movie.

The director of the film, Vignesh Shivn has made an interesting announcement saying the first single from the film will be out on July 27.

“#NaanaThaanaVeenaPonaa #TSKsingleOnJuly27th FrmRockstar @anirudhofficial @SonyMusicSouth @Suriya_offl @kegvraja @KeerthyOfficial,” he tweeted.

The first look has the actor looking charming as ever and looks like he is only getting younger. There’s nothing else that’s quite striking about it, but the actor’s smile quite makes up for it.

Not that Suriya has got any makeover as such but there’s something about this poster that will instantly get you hooked for he you see Suriya in two different situations – one alone and one amidst a group of people.

If rumours are to be believed true then, Thaana Serndha Koottam is said to be nothing but an official remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26.