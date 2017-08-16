Gollapudi Srinivas Award Press Release

The Gollapudi Srinivas Award is a national level private award given to a first time director in Indian cinema, every year. It is given in memory of Shri Gollapudi Srinivas.

This year marked the 20th edition to this prestigious award function. The award was presented at a glittering function on August 12, at the Music Academy. This year’s winner was Shri Hemanth M Rao for his film ‘Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu’ (Kannada). He was called up on stage by Suhasini and given the award.

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Vidyasagar Rao graced the occasion with his presence.

Ashish Vidyarthi (winner of a National Award for the best supporting actor for Droh Kal) gave a thought provoking memorial lecture that left the audience lost in thought.

Suhasini Maniratnam started off the event by giving an introductory note in which she fondly spoke about Gollapudi Srinivas and the essence of this award function. She also pointed out the fact that in the last 20 years, though many things have evolved culturally for the Gollapudi family, this day will always remain a day where they felicitate the young new talent.

The evening began with musical talents Haricharan and Anil Srinivasan mesmerising the audience with their wonderful performance with the former singing and the latter playing the piano for one breathtaking hour!

Haricharan also performed one of his recent hit songs Azhagiye from the Mani Ratnam’s latest film Kaatru Veliyidai and the performance became even more mesmerising when the Maestro, Rajesh Vaidya himself stepped onto the stage to perform with them!

All in all, the 20th edition of the Gollapudi Srinivas Award function was truly a remarkable one!