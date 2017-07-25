Goli Soda 2 Press Release

Not all the successful movies will have the potential to have a sequel. Goli Soda, which was a block buster, had a strong theme which can be made in any language and had ample scope for a sequel. Not surprisingly Goli Soda 2 was announced and it created a lot of curiosity. The shooting of the second part is going on in full swing. It was earlier declared by the director that there are four main characters in the movie, and the cast list was held up for proper announcement . Now it has been announced that Samuthirakani will play a vital character. Director Vijay Milton says,” We ihave got Samuthirakani on board to play a very important role in the film. This character is very crucial and important like the ATM character in the first part. Samuthirakani plays a suspended constable. His get up will be different and talked about. The movie is shaping up very well “Produced by Rough note on behalf of Vijay Milton, “Goli Soda 2″ will have a pool of talents both in the cast and crew. The director also hinted ” there will be an other big announcement shortly.It will be huge in terms of casting which will thrill the audience and the announcement of it will be out very soon.

