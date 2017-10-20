Global Crude oil price of Indian Basket was US$56.07 per bbl on 19.10.2017

The international crude oil price of Indian Basket as computed/published today by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was US$ 56.07 per barrel (bbl) on 19.10.2017. This was lower than the price of US$ 56.59 per bbl on previous publishing day of 18.10.2017.

In rupee terms, the price of Indian Basket decreased to Rs.3648.31 per bbl on 19.10.2017 as compared to Rs. 3681.75 per bbl on 18.10.2017. Rupee closed unchanged at Rs. 65.06 per US$ on 19.10.2017 as compared per US$ on 18.10.2017. The table below gives details in this regard:

Particulars Unit Price on October19, 2017 (Previous trading day i.e. 18.10.2017) Crude Oil (Indian Basket) ($/bbl) 56.07 (56.59) (Rs/bbl) 3648.31 (3681.75) Exchange Rate (Rs/$) 65.06 (65.06)