Global Crude oil price of Indian Basket was US$ 56.38 per bbl on 23.10.2017

The international crude oil price of Indian Basket as computed/published today by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was US$ 56.38 per barrel (bbl) on 23.10.2017. This was higher than the price of US$ 55.83 per bbl on previous publishing day of20.10.2017.

In rupee terms, the price of Indian Basket increased to Rs. 3665.86 per bbl on 23.10.2017 as compared to Rs. 3632.27 per bbl on 20.10.2017. Rupee closed stronger at Rs. 65.02 per US$ on 23.10.2017 as compared to 65.06 per US$ on 20.10.2017. The table below gives details in this regard:

Particulars Unit Price on October 23, 2017 (Previous trading day i.e. 20.10.2017) Crude Oil (Indian Basket) ($/bbl) 56.38 (55.83) (Rs/bbl) 3665.86 (3632.27) Exchange Rate (Rs/$) 65.02 (65.06)