The Government of India has announced that during the Financial Year 2017-18, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.8% (Seven point eight per cent) with effect from 1st October, 2017 to 31st December, 2017. This rate will be in force w.e.f. 1st October, 2017.

The Notification to this effect has been issued and published in the Gazette of India on 23rd October, 2017.