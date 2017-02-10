Gautham Menon replaces heroine in Dhruva Natchathiram

Ritu Varma has replaced Anu Emmanuel as the heroine of Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram, which is being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

According to sources, “Anu had date issues. There has been a delay in starting the project.”

They added: “Since Anu had already committed to other projects, she would have had to drop the other films, had she taken up this project. So, she decided to quit this Vikram-starrer.”

Buzz is that director Gautham Vasudev Menon has brought Harris Jayaraj on the board to score the music for Dhuruva Natchathiram starring Vikram.

It is touted to be an international spy thriller drama and the expectations are high.