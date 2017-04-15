Garuda Seva at Triplicane Lord Sri Parthasarathy Temple

in Chennai News
Lord Sri Parthasarathy,    Garuda Seva took place on 14.4.2017 Friday  morning. Gopura Vasal Dharshan at 5.30 am. Followed by procession in the four mada streets.

Large number of devotees gathered to get the blessings of Lord Sri Parthasarathy.

As usual yesal took place in T P Koil Street in very grand manner and all the devotees enjoyed the same.

Wonderful arrangements for the same was  made  by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant  Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner  / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )