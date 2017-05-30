GAJENDRA MOKSHAM at Lord Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane Monday the 7th Aug 2017 @ 5.30 pm

Everybody is aware the Divine story of. “Gajendra Moksha” Today 7.8.2017 evening we can witness and have the darsanam of Sri Lord Parthasarathy Swamy on “Gajendra Moksham” ceremony to be taken place at Thiruvallikeni in front of Lord Sri Parthasarathy Swamy temple at 5.30 pm. In front of the temple to commemorate this most important event of history Lord Sri Parthasarathy Swamy shall come on Garuda Seva and shall liberate the elephant from the Crocodile on the banks of Kairavinee Pushkarinee at 5.30 pm.

All devotees are requested to gather there to witness the sacred festival and have the Bliss of Lord Parthsarathy

Arrangements for the same have been made by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )

T Raghavan