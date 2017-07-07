Function of police dept becomes debate between ruling, oppn

Deputy leader of opposition S Duraimurugan (DMK) refused to begin the debate on the home department in the Assembly on Thursday unless senior police officials turned up for the session.

“Where is DGP? Where is commissioner of police? I will speak only if they turn up in the House,” Duraimurugan said, prompting home secretary Niranjan Mardi to rush out to bring the police officers.

DGP (law and order) T K Rajendran and DGP (fire and rescue services) S George rushed in within minutes.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said over 1,000 people have been questioned in connection with the death of KN Ramajeyam, brother of DMK leader and former Minister KN Nehru.

Two persons “close” to the deceased realtor-businessmen have also undergone polygraph test, he said.

He also explained the progress in the ‘suicide case’ of police officer Vishnu Priya. Responding to DMK charges, Palaniswami said the crime rate in TN was much lower compared to other states.

He said crime rate was high during the previous DMK regime too. On Ramajayam murder, the CM said that 1,100 people had been questioned and the government was awaiting a court order for CBI inquiry.