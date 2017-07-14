Fresh arrests of TN fishermen: CM sends SOS to PM

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday requested prime minister Narendra Modi to send a firm and clear message to the Sri Lankan government to ensure that its hostile attitude is reversed and the livelihood of the poor and innocent fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishing in their traditional waters is protected.

Urging Modi to take measures for releasing the fishermen from Srilankan custody, Palaniswami said almost every fishing voyage of the fishermen is disrupted with repeated incidents of apprehension or harassment by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“Such continuing incidents of apprehensions of the traditional fishermen are seen as a deliberate attempt to derail the efforts to find a permanent solution through diplomatic efforts of Centre”, he said.

The CM exhorted the Prime Minister to take up the matter with Sri Lanka and arrange for the immediate release of all 60 fishermen, who were in the Srilankan custody.

In yet another standoff this week, seven Indian fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy along with two boats while fishing near Neduntheevu at Palk Strait.