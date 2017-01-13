Former Judge to conduct polls for TFPC

A retired judge of the Madras high court has been named by the court to conduct the election to the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC).

Justice K Kalyanasundaram passed the direction on civil suits moved by film producers K. Rajan, A.R. Murugadoss, Alagappan and R. Kirshorekumar in connection with the conduct of election to the council.

They alleged that the present office-bearers of the TNFPC have issued election notification declaring election on February 5 without consulting the general body of the council.

The suits also prayed for a direction to the council to hold elections to choose its office-bearers for 2017-19 in accordance with the bylaws, after preparing a valid electorate by the election officer to be appointed by the court. They said the poll is to be held on February 5.

Noting that appointing a retired judge to hold the elections would meet the ends of justice, the judge appointed Justice Rajeswaran as the election officer with a direction to conduct the election as per the bylaws of the council by issuing 21 days clear notice to all the members who are eligible to contest in the election as well as cast their votes.