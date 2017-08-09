Former DMK Minister’s son arrested by ED in Rs 97 cr money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the son of former DMK Minister Ko Si Mani in a money laundering case involving about Rs 97.52 crore.

Quoting sources, reports said Mani Anbazhagan, son of late senior DMK leader Ko Si Mani, was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and later produced before a magistrate court.

He has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days and lodged in Puzhal prison. According to officials, “This was a result of the coordination between the Customs and ED officials. The Customs first noticed this and tipped us.”

The official added that in such cases, usually there is no trace of documents or any money in the account(s). In this case, for the first time, we were able to identify some key papers and documents, they added.

During its probe, the ED said it found that foreign exchange of about Rs 75 crore was remitted abroad by eight shell entities on production of alleged forged bills of entry without any physical imports.

Anbazhagan allegedly facilitated opening current accounts on behalf of all the eight accounts with Indian Bank, Thousand Lights Branch here wherein Rs 97,52,99,090.48 was pooled in, the sources said.