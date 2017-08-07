Foodie Buddies Contest in Barbeque Nation , Nungmabakkam

Chennai, August 06 th , Barbeque Nation: A well-known brand for giving a different culinary

experience to its customer and constantly making its patrons busy by conducting various food

festivals and events came up with another event on this Friendship Day called Foodie Buddies

Contest in association with Nearbuy.com at Nungambakkam outlet in Chennai. People had

participated in group with their foodie friend and came for the contest to have a fun over

barbeques this Sunday. It was all about eating how fast and a lot you can eat with your foodie

buddy and win a trophy by BARBEQUE NATION. There were assured gifts for all participants and

Winner got a Gift Voucher of Rs.5000/- and a 3D cut out of the Winner would be placed in the

restaurant for a month.

Speaking on the occasion, BapanMondal, Restaurant Manager – Barbeque Nation Hospitality

Ltd., said It has always been our effort to give our patrons a best experience and today’s event –

Foodie Buddies Contest is a part of our such effort. This was not less than a mega entertainment

where fun over food is happening live and our guests are eating together to compete and enjoying

this people experience dining.

About Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation is one of the most successful casual dining restaurant chains in India. It pioneered

in India ‘DIY’ (do-it- yourself) cuisine with the concept of live on-the- table grill. With 85 outlets

across the nation, it offers a blend of American, Mediterranean, Oriental and Indian cuisines in

both vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices.

Head to Barbeque Nation to have some amazing barbecued starters, a more than a decent main

course and amazing spread of desserts. Do not ever miss the Live Kulfi counter there, its brilliant!

For reservations, please call

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on 044-60600000

T-Nagar/Nungambakkam/Vadapalani/Velachery/OMR