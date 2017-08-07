Foodie Buddies Contest in Barbeque Nation , Nungmabakkam

Chennai, August 06 th , Barbeque Nation: A well-known brand for giving a different culinary
experience to its customer and constantly making its patrons busy by conducting various food
festivals and events came up with another event on this Friendship Day called Foodie Buddies
Contest in association with Nearbuy.com at Nungambakkam outlet in Chennai. People had
participated in group with their foodie friend and came for the contest to have a fun over
barbeques this Sunday. It was all about eating how fast and a lot you can eat with your foodie
buddy and win a trophy by BARBEQUE NATION. There were assured gifts for all participants and
Winner got a Gift Voucher of Rs.5000/- and a 3D cut out of the Winner would be placed in the
restaurant for a month.
Speaking on the occasion, BapanMondal, Restaurant Manager – Barbeque Nation Hospitality
Ltd., said It has always been our effort to give our patrons a best experience and today’s event –
Foodie Buddies Contest is a part of our such effort. This was not less than a mega entertainment
where fun over food is happening live and our guests are eating together to compete and enjoying
this people experience dining.
About Barbeque Nation
Barbeque Nation is one of the most successful casual dining restaurant chains in India. It pioneered
in India ‘DIY’ (do-it- yourself) cuisine with the concept of live on-the- table grill. With 85 outlets
across the nation, it offers a blend of American, Mediterranean, Oriental and Indian cuisines in
both vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices.
Head to Barbeque Nation to have some amazing barbecued starters, a more than a decent main
course and amazing spread of desserts. Do not ever miss the Live Kulfi counter there, its brilliant!
For reservations, please call
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on 044-60600000
T-Nagar/Nungambakkam/Vadapalani/Velachery/OMR