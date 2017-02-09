Film personalities support OPS

Many film personalities have offered their support to chief minister O Panneerselvam, who has revolted against AIADMK supremo V K Sasikala.

The list includes Kamal Haasan, director and Naam Tamizhar president Seeman, music composer-filmmaker Gangai Amaran, K Bhagyaraj etc.

“We’ve wasted our freedom years gambling our fanchise on wrong & corrupt politicians. Let’s stop blaming them. Lets become incorruptable,” he said.

He added: “Don’t break TN in to a country. I promise, All India will fight for TN in a civil war of Ahinsa. None might die but the ignorant will come alive.”

Imman said, “There it goes! Shows signs of hope in Tamilnadu Politics! Right speech at the right time from right place! Justice prevails!”

Siddharth said, “#OPS in Marina! TN politics.

#GOT ha! Live Game of Thrones! And House of Cards!”

Arulnithi said, “Bold speech ops sir …u have been honest to the ppl of tn by letting them know the truth ..”

Dhayanidhi Alagiri said, “didn’t know OPS had it in him.. but well done CM ! he will be dismissed from the AIADMK party anytime.. coming soon..#BoldSpeech.”

Arya said, “Great bold speech by OPS sir at the right time.”