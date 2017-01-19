Film personalities stage protest for Jallikattu

Members of directors association, producers council and other film personalities today staged a protest in Chennai, demanding Jallikattu.

Speaking at the event, Tamil Film Producers Council president Kalaipuli S Thanu, filmmakers Vikraman, R K Selvamani among others spoke about the need to hold the traditional sport of Tamilnadu and fight to preserve the culture of the soil.

“Students deserve our support and appreciation. They have been holding protests in a peaceful manner and conducting themselves well,” they said.

Bharathiraja, who took part in the protest, questioned the logic behind the ban on Jallikattu which according to him is a 4,000-year-old traditional sport of the Tamils.

Meanwhile in a video statement, Kamal Haasan said that usually the politicians are known to instigate students to fight for causes but this is the first time that the students are forcing the rulers to act.’

“These boys and girls are braving all odds to fight for our rights. They are our real heroes. No one has the right to stop their peaceful protests,” he said.