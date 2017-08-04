FEFSI withdraws strike, shoots start from today

The Film Employees Federation of South India on Thursday called off their two-day stir on a wage revision issue and announced resumption of work from Friday.

Following an assurance by TFPC President Vishal, FEFSI President RK Selvamani announced that they are calling off the strike.

FEFSI is an organisation consisting of technicians from the Tamil film industry and is believed to have around 25,000 members.

The latest development comes a day after the executive members of FEFSI met the senior actors of the industry, including Superstar Rajinikanth, on the matter.

They had also sought the government’s intervention after the member of Producers’ Council showed no interest in talks to resolve the issue.

“Actor Rajinikanth has urged us to set aside our egos. We will participate without placing any preconditions. We have only one condition: don’t divide us,” appealed Selvamani.

“The TFPC has not put forward any preconditions for the talks. We appreciate it and hope the talks are fruitful,” he said.