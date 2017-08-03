FEFSI strike: Will Rajini’s words have the desired impact?

The logjam between Tamil Film Producers’ Council and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has seen no improvement as the strike stepped into third day today.

FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani met Superstar Rajinikanth to explain FEFSI’s position on the strike as the actor’s next, Kaala, was also stopped.

In a statement soon after the meeting, Rajinikanth urged both FEFSI and TFPC to bring this strike to an end quickly.

“Strike is one among the words I dislike. As a senior actor in the industry, I wish that both FEFSI and TFPC discuss the issue without any ego and bring this strike to an end,” said Rajinikanth.

He further said that any issue could be sorted out through negotiations by keeping in mind the public interest, instead of ego.

“I humbly request the FEFSI and the TFPC to hold talks and find an amicable solution soon”, he added.

The strike entered the third day today, affecting

shooting of nearly 40 films, including the Rajinikanth

starrer Kaala and Vijay’s Mersal in Chennai.