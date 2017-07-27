FEFSI planning strike against producers?

The office-bearers of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) held an emergency meeting today to discuss their future course of action following bitter difference with Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) on remuneration issue for workers.

In an important decision taken by the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, producers are now free to employ any technician, including those who are not associated with Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

FEFSI is an organisation consisting of technicians from the Tamil film industry and is believed to have around 25,000 members.

A FEFSI meeting happened on Wednesday, to decide the union’s response to the TFPC. The decision may result in a large-scale FEFSI strike across Tamil Nadu.

FEFSI president R K Selvamani hit out at TFPC president Vishal and said things can not be solved in a single way as problems exist for 40 years.

It may be recalled that a couple of decades ago, the FEFSI and Producers had a similar showdown. Production came to stand still then.