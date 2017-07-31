FEFSI declares strike from Aug 1

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has declared strike from August 1, upping pressure on the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC).

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, FEFSI president RK Selvamani said that one of their main demands was that only members of FEFSI should be used in film shoots.

“The FEFSI has nearly 25,000 members and it is unfair if the council refuses to pay the wages which have already been agreed upon,” Selvamani said.

“We have already taken a serious view of complaints made by TFPC and issued a strict warning to workers who did not follow rules. Those who spoke against TFPC president Vishal have apologised,” he said.

Reacting to the strike call, actor Vishal, president of the Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC), said that there would be no change in their stand and that they would continue shooting with or without support from the FEFSI.