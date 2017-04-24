Farmers call off strike in Delhi after accepting CM’s promise

Farmers from Tamil Nadu who have been on protest sit-in in New Delhi for the past 40 days, on Sunday announced suspension of their demonstration till May 25 after they met state Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

On Sunday morning, Palaniswami had met the farmers who have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the last six weeks.

The chief minister assured the farmers that their demands will be met and urged them to call off their protest.

Later, Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the farmers’ issue. He had also discussed the issue with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The farmers’ union said if their demands are not met by May 25, they will resume their strike.

The farmers have been on protest sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the capital seeking loan waivers, drought relief packages and formation of a Cauvery Management Board to resolve their irrigation issues.