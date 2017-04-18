EPS or OPS: Who will be CM after coming together of two factions?

Modalities are being worked out between the two warring groups of the AIADMK for coming together. One among the crucial points of discussions is- who will be the chief minister?

The question is- whether Edappadi K Palaniswami will continue as the CM or will O Panneerselvam will take over the top seat again?

Though it is said that EPS would continue as CM and OPS would be made the party’s general secretary, nothing is confirmed as yet.

On Monday, after rebel OPS faction agreed for a possible conciliation, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai twice met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat, and a meeting of Ministers was held at the residence of P Thangamani.

“There may be disputes in a democracy. But all of them should remain united by throwing out the differences”, Thambidurai said, adding “it is important that every one should stay together and fulfill the dreams of late Jayalalithaa”.

Welcoming Panneerselvam’s comments, Minister Jayakumar said, “His statement is welcome. We are trying to work out the modalities to strengthen and unite the party. What happened today were just discussions. No decisions have been made.”