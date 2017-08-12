EPS, OPS storm Delhi with a mission to end Sasikala, Dinakaran dominance

Ahead of proposed merger, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and former CM O Panneerselvam on Friday worked in full swing in New Delhi against V K Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Palanisamy said the apt word for Dinakaran would be “420”. He also said the government is ready to face if no confidence motion is brought.

Meanwhile, with AIADMK (Amma) faction severing ties with Dinakaran, Panneerselvam camp, on Friday, again demanded before the Election Commission to declare the posts of Sasikala Natarajan and Dhinakaran as invalid in the AIADMK.

Sasikala Natarajan had appointed her nephew TTV Dhinakaran as her deputy hours before she was sent to a jail in Bengaluru.

However, on Thursday, a resolution passed in a party meeting headed by Chief Minister Palaniswami declared that Dhinakaran’s elevation was in violation of party bylaws.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran said he would take decisions favourable for his party without any fear.

“I’ll conduct whatever surgical strike is needed for the party’s interest. I am free to exercise my powers,” he added.