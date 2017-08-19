Enhance sugar subsidy, ensure subsidised sugar to all priority households: CM to PM

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday sought the intervention of prime minister Narendra Modi to extend the coverage of subsidised sugar to all priority households, and also to enhance the subsidy.

In a letter to the PM, he also urged him to take steps to enhance the subsidy to Rs 28.50 per kilogram from the current Rs 18.50.

“I wish to reiterate that the Priority Households (PHH)

under the National Food Security Act, 2013 have been identified following very stringent guidelines, and they represent the most vulnerable sections of the society,” he said.

According to Palaniswami, exclusion of such poor and vulnerable sections of the society from availing sugar at subsidized rate would lead to serious discontent

amongst the public. “Therefore, the coverage for sugar at subsidized rates may kindly be extended to all Priority Households (PHH).”

The scale of supply has also been restricted to only 1 kg per family, which is very low keeping in view the average family size of approximately 4 persons in Tamil Nadu, he said.

“The Government of Tamil Nadu has been distributing sugar at the scale of 0.5 kg per person subject to a ceiling of

2 kg per card. It may not be desirable to bring down the current scale of supply among the poorest of the poor. Therefore, the present scale of supply may kindly be protected,” added the CM.