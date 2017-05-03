ED files fresh case against TTV Dinakaran

The ED has registered a money laundering case against AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran and others in connection with the Election Commission bribery case.

Reports said said the central probe agency has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a Delhi Police FIR in the matter.

They said the agency will probe the possible “proceeds of crime” as part of its charter under the anti-money laundering law and soon will issue summonses to the accused.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have found a Kerala connection while tracking the money trail in the election commission bribery case involving Dinakaran.

According to reports, sleuths following the cash route say it originated from Chennai and went to Delhi via Kochi. The investigators came to the conclusion after conducting a three-day probe in the city.

The ED case comes as a blow to TTV Dinakaran who is currently in judicial custody. Sasikala Natarajan’s nephew faces charges of conspiring with alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to bribe election commission of India officials to receive a favourable verdict in the AIADMK symbol row case.

A Delhi court on Monday sent TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna to judicial custody till May 15.