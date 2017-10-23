EC crucial hearing on AIADMK ‘Two Leaves’ case today

The Election Commission will resume the hearing on the ‘Two Leaves’ case on Monday with both sides — EPS-OPS and TTV Dhinakaran – exuding confidence that the symbol will be allotted to their camp.

After the death of J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK had split into two with Sasikala and OPS on the other side. The affidavits were filed by both the sides to allot party’s two leaves symbol to them. In twist of events, EPS and OPS factions merged. Now, the fight is between TTV camp and the merged EPS team.

Senior ministers D. Jayakumar, C. Ve. Shanmugam and K.P. Munusamy, V. Maitreyan and other leaders of the EPS-OPS faction left for New Delhi on Sunday evening to assist their lawyers in presenting their case before the EC.

Ahead of the third hearing of the AIADMK symbol dispute, senior party leader K P Munusamy on Sunday accused the rival faction headed by V K Sasikala of submitting fake affidavits to the Election Commission (EC) claiming a majority support in the party.

“The rival faction doesn’t want us to get the ‘two leaves’ symbol. It was evident during the last hearing that they had submitted fake affidavits,” he said, and added that the EC’s verdict would be in favour of his faction.

Earlier this month, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by sidelined Dhinakaran seeking extension of time for filing documents before the Election Commission to support his claim that he is the leader of the party. He had also sought an extension of deadline for deciding on the ‘two leaves’ symbol issue.