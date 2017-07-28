Don’t speculate about my next: Simbu

With various guessing games doing rounds about the next project of Simbu aka STR, the actor has come out with a clarification.

“Kind & humble request to media, pls stop speculating about my next project. Thanks for your support and pls wait for official announcement”, he posted on Twitter.

Earlier, some reports said that the actor has decided to direct and play a dual role in his upcoming film, which is said to be the rehashed version of his dropped project Kettavan.

While some other reports said that he is penning script for Billa 3, in which he would play the lead role.

It is to be noted that his much hyped recent release Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Meanwhile, sources close to Simbu said that the actor is indeed working on a film, and had done a test shoot, but said that he has been keeping the details about this project close to his heart.