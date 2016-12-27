DMK general council to meet on Jan 4

The general council of the DMK, which was put off earlier due to the ill-health of party president M Karunanidhi, will now be held on 4 January. Earlier, the meeting was slated to be held on 20 December.

“The meeting will begin at 9am, and all council members must participated in it without fail,” said Anbzhagan.

The DMK chief was discharged from the hospital on December 23 and was given rousing reception by party members.