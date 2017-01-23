DMK boycotts Assembly, Stalin slams cops

The DMK led by its working president M K Stalin today staged a walk out form the assembly.

Soon after the governor started his address the DMK members led by Stalin rose and seeked permission to raise some issues but they were denied permission by the governor following which they boycotted the assembly session today.

Addressing media persons outside the assembly Stalin said that the DMK on several occasions have asked for the convening of the assembly however it did not happen.

“For several issues including the death of 244 farmers, jallikattu row and NEET issue we asked the AIADMK government to convene the assembly, but they did not pay heed. Even the Vardah relief fund has not been given, in such a situation why is the Governor’s address being read now,” he questioned and slammed police action on Jallikattu protesters.

The alliance parties of DMK including Congress also staged a walk out form the assembly after which the session continued.

Meanwhile tight security was given to the secretariat following the violence which broke out in the city in the jallikattu row.